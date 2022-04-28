New Mexico hospital won't close despite recent news report, CEO says

Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital — part of Gallup, N.M.-based Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services — will not be closing, its CEO confirmed to Becker's April 28 after a local news report by KOB 4 said it could close in two weeks.

"There are false news reports circulating about Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services," the organization's CEO, Robert Whitaker, said. "It is unfortunate that misinformation is being reported, and we want to share our news with you. While we continue to work through financial and other challenges, we are confident in our improvement plans and have great trust in our medical staff and hospital staff to provide exceptional healthcare and keep us moving in the right direction. We are grateful for our healthcare providers and workers who dedicate themselves to improving the lives of our community."

McKinley County officials said the hospital has money to operate for 10 to 15 days, KOB 4 reported.

The organization's former interim CFO, Chantelle Venter, told the station the hospital has three days of cash on hand. Ms. Venter was fired April 26, according to the station.