New CMS website explains value-based care to public

CMS has launched a new website designed to explain value-based care to the public and providers.

The website "explains in plain language what we mean by value-based care, how it supports patients, and providers, and why value-based care is important," Liz Fowler, PhD, director of CMS' Innovation Center, said in a Jan. 30 statement.

The website has public and provider audience spotlights.

According to an August report from EmblemHealth, 26% of consumers surveyed said they had heard of value-based care, compared to 46 percent who had said they had heard of fee-for-service care.

CMS is promoting value-based care, with a goal to have all traditional Medicare patients in a value-based accountable care relationship by 2030.