More rural Arkansas hospitals approved for federal aid

Arkansas lawmakers gave preliminary approval for four more rural hospitals to receive federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, Arkansas Advocate reported Nov. 18.

The four hospitals would split more than $12.5 million, according to the report. If approved, it would bring the total number of rural Arkansas hospitals receiving aid to 10, and the amount of funding distributed would reach $40 million.

Last year Arkansas lawmakers set aside $60 million in emergency relief funds for struggling rural hospitals, according to the report. The state hired consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal to identify 18 rural hospitals that were eligible for relief.

If finalized Nov.17, the four hospitals that would receive funds in the latest round, plus their awards, are: