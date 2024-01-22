Moody's upgrades NYU Langone Health

Moody's has upgraded New York City-based NYU Langone Health revenue bonds from "A2" to "A1."

The upgrade reflects an "expected continuation of very strong and consistent operating performance and revenue growth relative to peers," driven by its strong market position and "highly effective and disciplined leadership," the ratings agency said in a Jan. 19 news release.

The health system has a stable outlook with Moody's.

NYU Langone said in a statement the upgrade is a result of the high standard of care it offers. Reinvestment has allowed it to "sustain that high quality care, ensuring positive financial performance and continued exceptional healthcare outcomes."

"This includes our investment in hospitals like NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, which went from one of the worst in the nation, according to a 2017 Leapfrog study, to today — following our merger — becoming the only hospital in the borough with a Leapfrog A-rating and posting one of the lowest mortality rates in the nation," the health system said.