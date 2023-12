Minimum wage bumps in 22 states will add billions in worker wages

Twenty-two states and an additional 38 counties and cities will increase their minimum wage Jan. 1, and a report from the Economic Policy Institute estimates workers will see $6.95 billion in added wages from the state increases.

The increases will affect around 9.9 million workers, according to the report, with about 58% being women and 47.4% being below twice the poverty line. The wage increases may mean hospitals will pay more for some positions.

Here is the state-by-state breakdown of the new minimum wage and the annual increase in full-time worker wages.

1. Washington

2024 minimum wage: $16.28

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $692

2. Montana

2024 minimum wage: $10.30

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $340

3. Minnesota

2024 minimum wage: $10.85

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $243

4. Illinois

2024 minimum wage: $14.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $633

5. Michigan

2024 minimum wage: $10.33

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $216

6. New York

2024 minimum wage: $15.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $878

7. Rhode Island

2024 minimum wage: $14.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $703

8. Maine

2024 minimum wage: $14.15

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $318

9. Vermont

2024 minimum wage: $13.67

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $473

10. South Dakota

2024 minimum wage: $11.20

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $343

11. Ohio

2024 minimum wage: $10.45

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $301

12. New Jersey

2024 minimum wage: $15.13

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $1,019

13. Connecticut

2024 minimum wage: $15.69

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $805

14. California

2024 minimum wage: $16.00 and $25.00 for healthcare workers

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $651

15. Colorado

2024 minimum wage: $14.42

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $660

16. Nebraska

2024 minimum wage: $12.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $933

17. Missouri

2024 minimum wage: $12.30

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $381

18. Maryland

2024 minimum wage: $15.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $1,284

19. Delaware

2024 minimum wage: $13.25

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $1,335

20. Arizona

2024 minimum wage: $14.35

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $492

21. Alaska

2024 minimum wage: $11.73

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $740

22. Hawaii

2024 minimum wage: $14.00

Annual wage increase per full-time worker: $1,380