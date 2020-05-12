Michigan, Oklahoma providers forgive millions in medical debt

Two health centers in Michigan and a microhospital in Oklahoma are separately forgiving medical debt to help patients who may be struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wellston Medical Center and Primary Health Services of Ludington, Mich., will forgive $214,000 in medical debt for thousands of patients, according to 9&10 News, a local news station. The owners said they want to ease financial burdens its patients are facing during the pandemic.

In Oklahoma, Tulsa ER & Hospital said it will forgive $2.1 million in outstanding medical debt for patients who received service at the physician-owned microhospital from December 2019 through April 1. The hospital will also be waiving patients' out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 care during the pandemic if a patient's insurer doesn't cover the cost, according to Fox 23 News.

More articles on healthcare finance:

9 health systems with strong finances

14 health systems receiving biggest CARES Act payments

Pennsylvania hospital to close, lay off 694 if sale collapses

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.