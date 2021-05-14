Mass General Brigham records $956M net income in Q2

Buoyed by non-operating gains, Boston-based Mass General Brigham recorded a $956 million net income in the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, according to its financial report released May 14.

In the quarter ending March 31, Mass General Brigham reported an operating income of $250 million, including $232 million in grants from the Provider Relief Fund. Without the grants, Mass General Brigham would have generated an operating income of $18 million, which is a 0.5 percent operating margin. The $18 million operating income includes an income of $21 million from healthcare provider services and a loss of $3 million from its insurance activity. In the same quarter last year, the health system posted an operating loss of $178 million, which was a minus 5.2 percent operating margin.

Overall in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, Mass General Brigham recorded a net income of $956 million, which included a non-operating gain of $706 million. In the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Mass General Brigham recorded a $1.6 billion net loss, including a non-operating loss of $1.4 billion.

