Lehigh Valley Health eliminates approximately 240 positions

Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network said approximately 240 positions have been eliminated as part of restructuring.

The restructuring will allow the organization "to grow in areas where the community needs services and right-size in areas where demand is not as great," LVHN said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The cuts were across the network and did not affect bedside clinical positions, the organization said. A spokesperson did not provide further details about specific positions affected.

"LVHN is providing resources and support to help affected colleagues," it said in its statement. "LVHN will continue to hire physicians, advanced practice clinicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals to ensure people have access to the world-class care LVHN provides."

According to its website, Lehigh Valley Health Network has 20,000 employees, 13 hospital campuses and numerous other care sites.