Layoffs hit U of Kansas Health System

The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus in Topeka has laid off employees after previously implementing furloughs, according to WIBW.

The health system restructured and consolidated some services and laid off 33 employees to manage the impact of COVID-19, CEO Steve Anderson told WIBW. The 33 affected employees represent about 2.3 percent of the hospital's workforce and most had already been put on furlough, according to the report.

"Our leadership team has put a great deal of thought into these difficult decisions with the objective of affecting the fewest possible team members," Mr. Anderson told WIBW. "We are also working strategically to return to the growth we were experiencing prior to the pandemic."

Read the full report here.



