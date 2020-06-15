Illinois health system furloughs 460 workers

Springfield, Ill.-based Memorial Health System has furloughed 460 employees, about 5 percent of its workforce, according to The State Journal-Register.

The five-hospital health system said it is furloughing the workers until Sept. 30 and cutting compensation for top executives by up to 30 percent to help offset financial damage tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant financial challenges for healthcare organizations across the country as a result of the decreased patient volumes and the continuing fight against the virus," the health system wrote in a statement, according to the report. "Unfortunately, Memorial Health System is not immune from these pressures."

Memorial Health System is one of nearly 270 hospitals and health systems across the nation to furlough employees in recent months.

