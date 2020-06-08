10 latest hospital credit rating downgrades

The following 10 hospital and health system credit rating downgrades occurred since April 1. They are listed below in alphabetical order.

1. Boone Hospital Center (Columbia, Mo.) — from "BBB" to "BBB-" (Fitch Ratings) 

2. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health — from "A2" to "A3" (Moody's Investors Service) 

3. Care New England (Providence, R.I.) — from "BB" to "BB-" (Fitch Ratings)

4. Catholic Health System (Buffalo, N.Y.) — from "Baa1" to "Baa2" (Moody's Investors Service); from "BBB+" to "BBB" (S&P Global Ratings) 

5. Marshall Medical Center (Placerville, Calif.) — from "BBB-" to "BB+" (Fitch Ratings) 

6. Oroville (Calif.) Hospital — from "BB+" to "BB" (S&P Global Ratings) 

7. Sutter Health (Sacramento, Calif.) — from "Aa3" to "A1" (Moody's Investors Service); from "AA-" to "A+" (S&P Global Ratings) 

8. Vidant Health (Greenville, N.C.) — from "A1" to "A2" (Moody's Investors Service) 

9. Virginia Mason Medical Center (Seattle) — from "Baa2" to "Baa3" (Moody's Investors Service) 

10. Washington County (Calif.) Health Care District — from "Baa1" to "Baa2"  (Moody's Investors Service) 

