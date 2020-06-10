How much federal COVID-19 aid are safety-net hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis

Ayla Ellison 

HHS is distributing another $35 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's provider relief fund, $10 billion of which is going to safety-net hospitals. 

HHS provided details on the most recent disbursement from the provider relief fund in a June 9 release. To qualify for a slice of the funding, safety-net hospitals must have average uncompensated care per bed of at least $25,000, profitability of 3 percent or less and a Medicare Disproportionate Payment Percentage of 20.2 percent or greater. 

HHS said each safety-net hospital that qualifies for relief aid will receive between $5 million and $50 million. 

Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals in each state will receive from the $10 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals in three cases: District of Columbia, Delaware and Maryland; North Dakota and South Dakota; and Vermont and New Hampshire. 

Alaska
Total payment: $210.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 29 

Arizona
Total payment: $226.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 10 

Arkansas
Total payment: $169.9 million
Number of hospitals: 19 

California
Total payment: $1.1 billion 
Number of hospitals: 53

Colorado
Total payment: $53.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 10 

Connecticut
Total payment: $35.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 4

District of Columbia/Delaware/Maryland
Total payment: $307.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 21

Florida
Total payment: $431.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 24

Georgia
Total payment: $424.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 33

Hawaii
Total payment: $11.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 2

Idaho
Total payment: $12.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 2

Illinois
Total payment: $484.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 38

Indiana
Total payment: $167.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 17

Iowa
Total payment: $63.3 million 
Number of hospitals: 8

Kansas
Total payment: $49.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 6

Kentucky
Total payment: $151.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 11

Louisiana
Total payment: $183.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 15

Maine
Total payment: $52.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 8

Massachusetts
Total payment: $311.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 16

Michigan
Total payment: $241 million 
Number of hospitals: 24

Minnesota
Total payment: $141.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 10 

Mississippi
Total payment: $219.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 25

Missouri
Total payment: $240.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 21

Montana
Total payment: $5 million 
Number of hospitals: 1

Nebraska
Total payment: $51.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 4

Nevada
Total payment: $60.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 3

New Jersey
Total payment: $280.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 16

New Mexico 
Total payment: $79.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 5

New York 
Total payment: $1.1 billion 
Number of hospitals: 51

North Carolina
Total payment: $303.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 29

North Dakota/South Dakota
Total payment: $55.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 6

Ohio
Total payment: $408 million 
Number of hospitals: 28

Oklahoma
Total payment: $133.4 million 
Number of hospitals: 13

Oregon
Total payment: $183.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 14

Pennsylvania
Total payment: $311.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 23

Rhode Island
Total payment: $56.7 million 
Number of hospitals: 3

South Carolina
Total payment: $151.9 million 
Number of hospitals: 15

Tennessee
Total payment: $315.5 million 
Number of hospitals: 30

Texas
Total payment: $687.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 56

Vermont/New Hampshire
Total payment: $32.6 million 
Number of hospitals: 6

Virginia
Total payment: $74.1 million 
Number of hospitals: 9

Washington
Total payment: $313.8 million 
Number of hospitals: 21

West Virginia
Total payment: $197 million 
Number of hospitals: 13

Wisconsin
Total payment: $45.2 million 
Number of hospitals: 4

Wyoming
Total payment: $10 million 
Number of hospitals: 2



 

