How much federal COVID-19 aid are safety-net hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis
HHS is distributing another $35 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's provider relief fund, $10 billion of which is going to safety-net hospitals.
HHS provided details on the most recent disbursement from the provider relief fund in a June 9 release. To qualify for a slice of the funding, safety-net hospitals must have average uncompensated care per bed of at least $25,000, profitability of 3 percent or less and a Medicare Disproportionate Payment Percentage of 20.2 percent or greater.
HHS said each safety-net hospital that qualifies for relief aid will receive between $5 million and $50 million.
Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals in each state will receive from the $10 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals in three cases: District of Columbia, Delaware and Maryland; North Dakota and South Dakota; and Vermont and New Hampshire.
Alaska
Total payment: $210.7 million
Number of hospitals: 29
Arizona
Total payment: $226.7 million
Number of hospitals: 10
Arkansas
Total payment: $169.9 million
Number of hospitals: 19
California
Total payment: $1.1 billion
Number of hospitals: 53
Colorado
Total payment: $53.6 million
Number of hospitals: 10
Connecticut
Total payment: $35.4 million
Number of hospitals: 4
District of Columbia/Delaware/Maryland
Total payment: $307.7 million
Number of hospitals: 21
Florida
Total payment: $431.3 million
Number of hospitals: 24
Georgia
Total payment: $424.7 million
Number of hospitals: 33
Hawaii
Total payment: $11.9 million
Number of hospitals: 2
Idaho
Total payment: $12.8 million
Number of hospitals: 2
Illinois
Total payment: $484.3 million
Number of hospitals: 38
Indiana
Total payment: $167.1 million
Number of hospitals: 17
Iowa
Total payment: $63.3 million
Number of hospitals: 8
Kansas
Total payment: $49.4 million
Number of hospitals: 6
Kentucky
Total payment: $151.8 million
Number of hospitals: 11
Louisiana
Total payment: $183.7 million
Number of hospitals: 15
Maine
Total payment: $52.2 million
Number of hospitals: 8
Massachusetts
Total payment: $311.9 million
Number of hospitals: 16
Michigan
Total payment: $241 million
Number of hospitals: 24
Minnesota
Total payment: $141.4 million
Number of hospitals: 10
Mississippi
Total payment: $219.2 million
Number of hospitals: 25
Missouri
Total payment: $240.5 million
Number of hospitals: 21
Montana
Total payment: $5 million
Number of hospitals: 1
Nebraska
Total payment: $51.1 million
Number of hospitals: 4
Nevada
Total payment: $60.9 million
Number of hospitals: 3
New Jersey
Total payment: $280.1 million
Number of hospitals: 16
New Mexico
Total payment: $79.8 million
Number of hospitals: 5
New York
Total payment: $1.1 billion
Number of hospitals: 51
North Carolina
Total payment: $303.6 million
Number of hospitals: 29
North Dakota/South Dakota
Total payment: $55.5 million
Number of hospitals: 6
Ohio
Total payment: $408 million
Number of hospitals: 28
Oklahoma
Total payment: $133.4 million
Number of hospitals: 13
Oregon
Total payment: $183.1 million
Number of hospitals: 14
Pennsylvania
Total payment: $311.7 million
Number of hospitals: 23
Rhode Island
Total payment: $56.7 million
Number of hospitals: 3
South Carolina
Total payment: $151.9 million
Number of hospitals: 15
Tennessee
Total payment: $315.5 million
Number of hospitals: 30
Texas
Total payment: $687.2 million
Number of hospitals: 56
Vermont/New Hampshire
Total payment: $32.6 million
Number of hospitals: 6
Virginia
Total payment: $74.1 million
Number of hospitals: 9
Washington
Total payment: $313.8 million
Number of hospitals: 21
West Virginia
Total payment: $197 million
Number of hospitals: 13
Wisconsin
Total payment: $45.2 million
Number of hospitals: 4
Wyoming
Total payment: $10 million
Number of hospitals: 2
