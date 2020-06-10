How much federal COVID-19 aid are safety-net hospitals getting? A state-by-state analysis

HHS is distributing another $35 billion from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act's provider relief fund, $10 billion of which is going to safety-net hospitals.

HHS provided details on the most recent disbursement from the provider relief fund in a June 9 release. To qualify for a slice of the funding, safety-net hospitals must have average uncompensated care per bed of at least $25,000, profitability of 3 percent or less and a Medicare Disproportionate Payment Percentage of 20.2 percent or greater.

HHS said each safety-net hospital that qualifies for relief aid will receive between $5 million and $50 million.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding safety-net hospitals in each state will receive from the $10 billion and the total number of hospitals receiving payments. HHS combined the totals in three cases: District of Columbia, Delaware and Maryland; North Dakota and South Dakota; and Vermont and New Hampshire.

Alaska

Total payment: $210.7 million

Number of hospitals: 29

Arizona

Total payment: $226.7 million

Number of hospitals: 10

Arkansas

Total payment: $169.9 million

Number of hospitals: 19

California

Total payment: $1.1 billion

Number of hospitals: 53

Colorado

Total payment: $53.6 million

Number of hospitals: 10

Connecticut

Total payment: $35.4 million

Number of hospitals: 4

District of Columbia/Delaware/Maryland

Total payment: $307.7 million

Number of hospitals: 21

Florida

Total payment: $431.3 million

Number of hospitals: 24

Georgia

Total payment: $424.7 million

Number of hospitals: 33

Hawaii

Total payment: $11.9 million

Number of hospitals: 2

Idaho

Total payment: $12.8 million

Number of hospitals: 2

Illinois

Total payment: $484.3 million

Number of hospitals: 38

Indiana

Total payment: $167.1 million

Number of hospitals: 17

Iowa

Total payment: $63.3 million

Number of hospitals: 8

Kansas

Total payment: $49.4 million

Number of hospitals: 6

Kentucky

Total payment: $151.8 million

Number of hospitals: 11

Louisiana

Total payment: $183.7 million

Number of hospitals: 15

Maine

Total payment: $52.2 million

Number of hospitals: 8

Massachusetts

Total payment: $311.9 million

Number of hospitals: 16

Michigan

Total payment: $241 million

Number of hospitals: 24

Minnesota

Total payment: $141.4 million

Number of hospitals: 10

Mississippi

Total payment: $219.2 million

Number of hospitals: 25

Missouri

Total payment: $240.5 million

Number of hospitals: 21

Montana

Total payment: $5 million

Number of hospitals: 1

Nebraska

Total payment: $51.1 million

Number of hospitals: 4

Nevada

Total payment: $60.9 million

Number of hospitals: 3

New Jersey

Total payment: $280.1 million

Number of hospitals: 16

New Mexico

Total payment: $79.8 million

Number of hospitals: 5

New York

Total payment: $1.1 billion

Number of hospitals: 51

North Carolina

Total payment: $303.6 million

Number of hospitals: 29

North Dakota/South Dakota

Total payment: $55.5 million

Number of hospitals: 6

Ohio

Total payment: $408 million

Number of hospitals: 28

Oklahoma

Total payment: $133.4 million

Number of hospitals: 13

Oregon

Total payment: $183.1 million

Number of hospitals: 14

Pennsylvania

Total payment: $311.7 million

Number of hospitals: 23

Rhode Island

Total payment: $56.7 million

Number of hospitals: 3

South Carolina

Total payment: $151.9 million

Number of hospitals: 15

Tennessee

Total payment: $315.5 million

Number of hospitals: 30

Texas

Total payment: $687.2 million

Number of hospitals: 56

Vermont/New Hampshire

Total payment: $32.6 million

Number of hospitals: 6

Virginia

Total payment: $74.1 million

Number of hospitals: 9

Washington

Total payment: $313.8 million

Number of hospitals: 21

West Virginia

Total payment: $197 million

Number of hospitals: 13

Wisconsin

Total payment: $45.2 million

Number of hospitals: 4

Wyoming

Total payment: $10 million

Number of hospitals: 2

