Beth Israel Lahey Health back in the black in FY 2025: 4 things to know

Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health reported an operating income of $93.3 million (1% MARGIN) in fiscal 2025, up from a $249 million operating loss (-2.8% margin) in fiscal 2024.

Four things to know:

1. Revenue increased 8.7% year over year to $9.7 billion, according to financial documents published Dec. 12.

2. Expenses increased 4.7% year over year to $9.6 billion in fiscal 2025.

3. After accounting for nonoperating items, such as investment returns, Beth Israel Lahey Health reported a net income of $376.2 million in fiscal 2025, compared to $76.6 million in the previous fiscal year.

4. As of Sept. 30, the health system had $4.8 billion in total assets and $2.8 billion in long-term debt.