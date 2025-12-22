Mass General Brigham posts $59M FY25 operating gain; CFO: ‘Helping define what’s next’

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham reported $59 million in operating income (0.3% margin) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, up from $46 million (0.2% margin) from the previous fiscal year.

Here are five things to know:

1. Operating revenue rose 11% year over year to $22.8 billion in FY 2025, up from $20.6 billion in FY 2024, and was driven by health plan, patient care and diversified revenue growth, according to the system.

2. Total expenses for MGB increased 11% to $22.7 billion in FY 2025, up from $20.5 billion in FY 2024. The increase was due to labor and pharmaceutical costs. However, a positive operating margin was secured due to “responsible fiscal stewardship,” according to information shared with Becker’s.

3. “Healthcare is transforming – and Mass General Brigham is helping define what’s next,” Niyum Gandhi, CFO, Mass General Brigham, said in a statement shared with Becker’s. “In 2025, our system advanced care, strengthened research and invested in its people, all while navigating complexity across healthcare. We will continue to sustain our critical mission and serve patients for years to come by investing in innovation, patient care and community health.”

4. MGB reported a net income of $2.4 billion in FY 2025, up from $2 billion the previous year. Its long-term debt was $5.6 billion, down from $5.8 billion in FY 2024.

5. MGB’s mission support in 2025 totaled around $1.7 billion, with $1 billion absorbed through the state’s Health Safety Net program and Medicaid shortfalls, and $700 million invested in community, education and research.