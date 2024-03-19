Lawmakers battle over $15M hospital aid in Wisconsin as closures loom

A dispute between Wisconsin lawmakers has caused the delay of $15 million in hospital relief funding ahead of the planned closure of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wis., and St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis., on March 22.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has "blasted" Republicans in the Wisconsin state Legislature for not releasing the already-approved funding, which would also provide relief ahead of HSHS' closures and the closure of around 20 Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health clinics on April 21.

"With less than a week until now-expedited hospital closures that will have serious impacts on families and healthcare access needs, Republicans are continuing to obstruct the release of $15 million in crisis response resources to help support the healthcare industry across the Chippewa Valley," Mr. Evers said in a March 18 news release. "What are Republicans waiting for? Enough is enough. It is time to act."

State Republicans claim that the funding hold-up is due to Mr. Evers' partial veto of legislation that diverted the $15 million in funding from Chippewa Valley, Wis., and opened it up to Chippewa Valley and 16 additional counties in the state.

"All we are asking is that the Department of Health Services bring forward a proposal that aligns with the original intent of this funding and legislation: to maintain access to emergency services in the Chippewa Valley," six state Republican lawmakers said in a March 18 joint release. "Emergency services are a critical need in our area at this time. We are calling on the governor to direct his Department of Health Services to bring forward a comprehensive plan that will actually help our area and ensure these funds go to Chippewa Valley."

The funding was originally passed as SB 1015 by the Legislature with restrictions that would limit the funding for only hospital emergency department service use. Mr. Evers then approved Act 97 with line-item veto "improvements" that would enable the funding to be used for any hospital services that met the pressing need for healthcare in the area, Mr. Evers' release said.

However, Republicans accused Mr. Evers of continuing to blame the Republican-led joint committee on finance for not allowing the funding to be "blindly released."

"We already know the governor's Department of Health Services would like to expand the use of this funding so it does not have to go to emergency services and it does not have to go to the Chippewa Valley," the Republicans' statement said.

Apart from the funding, many healthcare organizations are also looking for ways to expand services in the area to ensure healthcare access amid the planned closures.

The closures will affect around 1,407 employees.