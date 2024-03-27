Kaiser Permanente launching PACE venture

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is partnering with healthcare investment firm Town Hall Ventures to launch Habitat Health, which is designed to allow older adults with low incomes to remain in their homes and receive personalized support.

Habitat Health will operate through CMS' Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model, according to a March 27 Kaiser news release. The company will serve participants in partnership with local care partners, first in California with Kaiser and then nationally.

Habitat Health is slated to begin serving participants in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., in 2025, according to the release. Those eligible for the program will be older adults with high needs, most of whom dually qualify for Medicare and Medicaid. The company's partnership with Kaiser will serve as a model for future partnerships with providers in markets across the country.

"The number of people age 85 and older in our country will double by 2040," Andy Slavitt, general partner at Town Hall Ventures, said in the release. "We need a better answer for the millions of older adults that is more humane, compassionate, scalable and affordable for the nation."