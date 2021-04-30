IU Health's operating income nears $200M in Q1

Indiana University Health saw its operating revenue increase as financial strains related to the COVID-19 pandemic lessened for the Indianapolis-based health system.

In the first quarter of this year, IU Health said increases in surgical cases and outpatient care led to improved financial performance. In the three months ended March 31, IU Health had more hospital admissions and radiological exams, but emergency room visits dropped year over year.

The health system's total operating revenue grew to $1.9 billion in the first quarter of this year, up from $1.6 billion in the same period a year prior, according to unaudited financial documents.

IU Health ended the first quarter with operating income of $192.7 million, up from $77.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, the health system said April 29. The operating income includes $58.3 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, according to financial documents.

IU Health ended the first quarter with net income of $330.5 million, compared to a $631.3 million loss in the first quarter of 2020.

