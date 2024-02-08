Illinois hospital looks for financial partner to ensure continued care

Dixon, Ill.-based Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital's board of directors has voted to start the search for potential partners to help cement the hospital's continued delivery of medical services amid continued financial pressures.

"The healthcare landscape has changed significantly in recent years and rural hospitals across the country are facing increased challenges to how we have historically operated," David Schreiner, PhD, president and CEO of KSB, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "Changes to healthcare financing systems, along with the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the way in which patients use healthcare. At the same time, inflation has significantly increased operating and staffing costs."

The independent nonprofit hospital plans to seek out partners who are also interested in investing in the community to ensure continued healthcare access improvements.

"The expected outcome of this effort is not only continued local access to high quality hospital care, but also additional capital investment, patient care options, and physician coordination for those we serve," David Hellmich, PhD, board chair of KSB, said in the release.

There will be no interruptions to ongoing KSB and medical group clinic healthcare operations, appointments or new services scheduled during the search for a potential partner, the release said.