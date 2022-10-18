Icahn School of Medicine receives $55.5M grant

The National Institutes of Health National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences awarded $55.5 million to the New York-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

The funds will be distributed over five years and will accelerate the development of new treatments for cardiorespiratory and psychiatric disorders, diabetes, malignancies, and infectious diseases, according to an Oct. 17 news release.

"This grant confirms that Mount Sinai is a leader in clinical translational science nationwide. Many CTSA Programs at other leading health systems across the United States leverage unique aspects of our site, such as high performance computing, research informatics, and our exposomics infrastructure, which is beneficial for us and for the entire network," said Rosalind Wright, MD, professor of pediatrics at Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital, and Dean for Translational Biomedical Sciences at Icahn Mount Sinai.

The grant will enable the Mount Sinai Health System to harness strengths in translational research informatics, digital health, and data science to accelerate the translation of research into discoveries, according to the release.