HSHS hospital closing earlier than planned

Chippewa Falls, Wis.-based St. Joseph's Hospital, part of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, is reportedly closing sooner than planned, WEAU reported Jan. 26.

In a letter shared with patients obtained by WEAU, St. Joseph's revealed an expected closure date of March 22.

HSHS recently shared closure plans for St. Joseph's along with Eau Claire, Wis.-based Sacred Heart Hospital and multiple regional health centers the health system operates with Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health.

The two hospitals were expected to close on or before April 21, with the health centers closing on or before June 30, according to a Jan. 22 joint HSHS and Prevea Health release shared with Becker's.

Becker's has reached out to HSHS for comment regarding the closure change and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.





