Houston specialty hospital to shutter, lay off 126 employees

Cornerstone Specialty Hospitals Bellaire, a specialty acute care hospital in Houston, will close this spring, resulting in 126 employees losing their jobs, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice obtained by Becker's Hospital Review.

The notice, filed with the Texas Workforce Commission, said Dallas-based Cornerstone Healthcare Group will close the facility April 25.

The closure news is the most recent development in the Houston area related to Cornerstone Health Group. In November, the specialty hospital operator acquired a 65-bed long-term acute care hospital from HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center's North Tower.

