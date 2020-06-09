Houston hospital to close in July

First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair, a 50-bed hospital in Houston, will close in July, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The hospital, which opened in 2016, will lay off 62 employees and close on July 26, according to the Houston Chronicle, which cited a release from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Irving, Texas-based Adeptus Health opened First Texas Hospital Cy-Fair in 2016, according to the report. Adeptus, which operates a network of freestanding emergency rooms, did not respond to the Houston Business Journal's request for comment on the planned closure.

First Choice Hospital Cy-Fair has 13 ER treatment rooms, three operating rooms and a digital imaging center, according to its website.

The Houston hospital will be the second Texas hospital to shut down this year. Central Hospital of Bowie (Texas) closed Feb. 4. It was the 21st rural hospital in Texas to close in the past 10 years, according to the Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research.

