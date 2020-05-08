House Democrats close in on new COVID-19 relief bill

House Democrats are drafting their next COVID-19 relief package, which is expected to include aid for state and local governments and expand access to COVID-19 testing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

House Democrats want the bill, which they aim to have ready next week, to provide safety protections for front-line healthcare workers, increase access to COVID-19 testing and expand Americans' access to broadband. The bill is expected to provide another round of direct financial support to Americans and include more than $750 billion for state and local governments, according to WSJ.

Senate Republicans are urging caution on plans to quickly pass another round of relief aid. However, if there is another aid package, Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., wants to include liability protections related to COVID-19 for businesses, according to the report.

