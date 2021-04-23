HHS rescinds vaccine injury compensation rule

HHS has rescinded a rule issued by the Trump administration that would have made it more challenging for people who suffer injuries or faint after vaccination to get compensated.

The Trump administration's HHS issued the rule in January, one day before President Joe Biden took office. It was set to take effect Feb. 22, but President Biden delayed the effective date to review the regulation.

The rule sought to remove vaccine-related shoulder injuries and fainting from a list of injuries that would have been covered and paid for by the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

Biden's HHS said it was worried the rule could negatively affect vaccine administration rates, according to Bloomberg.

The rule was rescinded April 21.

