HHS has provided $398 million in funding to 1,540 small rural hospitals for COVID-19 testing and mitigation.

The funds were provided through the HHS' Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program and secured through the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March.

HHS defines small rural hospitals as those with fewer than 50 beds.

Texas received the most funding for small rural hospitals, getting $29.7 million for 115 rural hospitals.



Find out how much other states received here.