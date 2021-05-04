Healthcare organizations to CMS: Delay ACO quality reporting changes

Eleven healthcare organizations are asking CMS to delay a change in how ACOs report quality metrics.

Under the change, ACOs would effectively collect quality measures through their EHRs. However, the organizations said this raises several challenges around interoperability and increases administrative burden.

In a May 4 letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, the organizations — including the American Hospital Association and the Federation of American Hospitals — asked CMS to delay the changes for three years. The reporting changes are slated to take effect at the start of 2022.

"While reducing the number of measures and leveraging electronic data sources for quality reporting are important goals, we have significant concerns about the [Medicare Shared Savings Program] quality policies finalized at the very end of 2020. The policy changes lacked adequate input from the patient, ACO, physician and hospital communities," the organizations said in the letter.

Access the letter here.

