Healthcare investments hit record $18B in Q2

Globally, healthcare investments hit a new record in the second quarter of this year: $18.1 billion, according to market analysis firm CB Insights.

In the second quarter of this year, CB Insights tracked 1,272 equity investments in healthcare, up 6 percent quarter over quarter. Telehealth deals skyrocketed during this period, with a record 154 deals recorded, up 23 percent quarter over quarter. However, total funding was down 18 percent compared to the first quarter of this year.

Across U.S. cities, the New York metro area was the most active for digital health deals, beating out Silicon Valley and Boston.



Read the full report here.

