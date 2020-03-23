Healthcare execs targeting RCM to lower corporate spending, survey finds

The majority — 75 percent — of hospital executives think that their corporate services spending could be lowered, according to an analysis of a Healthcare Financial Management Association survey.

The analysis, completed by Guidehouse company Navigant, included responses from 114 hospital and health system executives.

According to the analysis, more than half of the executives surveyed said they would be tasked with reducing their organization's corporate services budgets or holding the budgets flat over the next year.

Twenty-three percent of providers said to do this, they are targeting revenue cycle management processes. Twenty percent said they're targeting the supply chain and 19 percent are looking at IT as areas to reduce corporate services expenses this year.

