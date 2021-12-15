HCA makes $3B investment in Florida expansion: 5 things to know

HCA Healthcare, a 183-hospital chain based in Nashville, Tenn., has invested $3 billion in expanding its footprint in Florida over the last three years.

Five things to know:

1. The for-profit hospital operator has 47 hospitals in Florida and plans to start building three more next year.

2. HCA announced in late November that it is building a 90-bed hospital in Gainesville, a 100-bed hospital in Fort Myers and a 60-bed hospital near The Villages. The three hospitals will be part of HCA Florida Healthcare.

3. HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen said building the hospitals will help "meet the increasing need for acute care services" in surrounding areas. "We are excited to expand our presence in the state and enhance our ability to care for patients," he said in November.

4. The company announced it was building the new facilities shortly after opening HCA Florida University Hospital on Nov. 15. The $360 million hospital has 165 beds and can expand to 435.

5. In addition to opening new hospitals, HCA said in November that it has invested in new equipment and is renovating and expanding existing facilities in Florida.