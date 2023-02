Honolulu-based Hawaii Pacific Health reported net income of $25.3 million in 2022, approximately 52 percent down on 2021 figures of $53.4 million.

The system's operating income totaled $6.4 million in 2022 compared with $14.1 million in 2021 as expenses rose about 8.6 percent to total $828.5 million.

Long-term debt at the end of 2022 totaled $397.2 million.

Hawaii Health operates four medical centers with 602 licensed beds and over 7,000 employees.