Half of patients get cost estimates before treatment, TransUnion finds

Fifty-three percent of patients said they receive clear cost estimates before seeing a provider for treatment, according to a new report from consultant TransUnion Healthcare.

For the report, TransUnion surveyed 3,000 people in September who received healthcare treatment in the past 12 months. The percentage of patients who received cost estimates before treatment is up slightly year over year. TransUnion said more can be done to improve cost transparency for patients, especially as out-of-pocket costs continue to grow in general.

TransUnion said out-of-pocket expenses remain close to their highest levels year over year. When compared to 2019, average inpatient out-of-pocket costs are down 5 percent to $5,002, but outpatient out-of-pockets costs are up 6 percent to $1,095. Average out-of-pocket costs for emergency department care are down 7 percent to $485.

