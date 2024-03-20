Funding stream boosts efforts to reopen Georgia hospital

A Georgia hospital that closed in 2020 could get a boost toward reopening after receiving $6.3 million in federal funding, ABC affiliate WVTM reported March 20.

The Randolph County Hospital Authority is receiving the funding to remodel and reopen Cuthbert, Ga.-based Southwest Georgia Regional Hospital, according to the report.

The 25-bed critical access hospital closed in October 2020 due to financial strain that was worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randolph County Hospital Authority Chairman Steve Whatley said the entity is exploring two options for reopening. The other is as a rural emergency hospital, a model that did not exist when the hospital closed.

Mr. Whatley said the authority also has applied for a $20 million loan from the Agriculture Department and added that the state's U.S. senators have applied for $13 million in federal funding for the hospital, according to the report. He said Randolph County Hospital Authority probably is about a year away from securing those funds.