Florida hospital wants to reopen after ties cut with CHS

Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center in Lake City, Fla., closed Aug. 31, but the local hospital district is exploring options to reopen some medical services at the facility, according to TV station WCJB.

The hospital, owned by the Lake Shore Hospital Authority, closed less than two months after announcing plans to shut down. The hospital had to borrow money to maintain operations, and declining patient volume and financial challenges resulted in losses that were unsustainable, the hospital said.

The hospital announced plans to close after Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, which operates the hospital, entered into a settlement and termination agreement with the Lake Shore Hospital Authority for the planned closure of Shands Lake Shore on June 30, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commision.

CHS has stopped providing services at the hospital, and the hospital authority regains control of the property Oct. 1. Dale Williams, executive director of the Lake Shore Hospital Authority, told WCJB that several parties are interested in leasing the hospital, and the district is reviewing proposals.

"There's plenty of interest in the building, so we're not really worried about leasing the building and having a continuation there. The goal, though, is of course to try and maintain some hospital services," he said.

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 recent hospital credit downgrades

OIG tags Arizona hospital for erroneous billing

Essentia pitches $1B plan to add 2,500 ICU beds nationwide

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.