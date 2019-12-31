Florida hospital extends Cigna agreement for 'last time' after talks collapse

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System is pushing back its deadline to reach a new agreement with Cigna for the final time after multiple extensions over the past year, according to the Herald-Tribune.

SMH is extending its agreement with Cigna until April 30, 2020, back from an original Dec. 31 deadline. Hospital leaders told the publication the extension is only to help patients who need to find a new in-network provider.

A spokesperson from SMH told the Herald-Tribune, "We've been negotiating with Cigna for a year and we've given them multiple extensions. We're not getting anywhere in some discussions we've been having with claim denials and reimbursement issues. We're not negotiating right now."

If the conflict isn't resolved by the new deadline, local city and county employees who get their health insurance through Cigna may face out-of-network rates for services received at the hospital and from affiliated physicians.



Medicare plans aren't affected.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Pennsylvania hospital lays off 152 employees, falls behind on payroll

'We will not have ― or do we need ― a hospital,' Kansas city leader says after closure

Chicago psychiatric hospital loses Medicare funding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.