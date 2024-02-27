Fitch upgrades El Camino Health to 'AA'

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health to "AA" from "AA-."

The rating agency said in a Feb. 23 report that the upgrade reflects El Camino's "very strong operating profile assessment with a history of generating double digit operating EBITDA margins anchored by a service area that features strong demographics" as well as a healthy payer mix.

Fitch added that El Camino also benefits from access to tax revenue funds that support community benefit programs and debt service of general obligation bonds.

The rating outlook is stable, according to the report.