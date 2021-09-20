Elon Musk pledges $50M to St. Jude space flight fundraiser

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk pledged to donate $50 million toward Inspiration4's $200 million dollar fundraiser to Nashville, Tenn.-based St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The goal of the first all-civilian space mission, Inspiration4, was to raise $200 million for St. Jude. Before Mr. Musk's pledge, the mission had raised $160.2 million, according to CNBC. Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur who purchased the flight from SpaceX, donated $100 million to St. Jude. 

Inspiration4 said the donations will be used to support "finding cures for kids with cancer and other life-threatening diseases, regardless of their race, ethnicity, beliefs or a family's ability to pay."

