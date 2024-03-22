Dozens of health systems ask CMS to crack down on Medicare Advantage denials

Over 100 hospitals, health systems and providers signed on to a call for CMS to do more on Medicare Advantage denials.

Members of Premier, a healthcare services company, penned a letter to CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure on March 21, requesting CMS collect more data on claims denied by Medicare Advantage plans and take enforcement action against plans not following the coverage rules set out by Medicare.

A survey of Premier's member hospitals and health systems found 15% of claims to private payers are denied. A slightly higher portion of Medicare Advantage claims, 15.7%, are denied, according to the survey.

On average, hospitals spend $47.77 in administrative costs to appeal a denied Medicare Advantage claim, according to the Premier survey.

In the letter, the health systems asked CMS to monitor how much MA plans spent on direct patient care to address "potentially dire impacts on Medicare beneficiaries and providers."

"It is imperative that CMS leverage its full authority to ensure that MA plans' medical loss ratio (MLR) requirements for revenue used for patient care are satisfied in alignment with the benefits to which Medicare beneficiaries are entitled," the providers wrote.

Dozens of health systems signed the letter, including CommonSpirit Health, Ascension, Advocate Health, AdventHealth and Providence.

The providers also asked CMS to bar MA plans from delaying or denying claims approved through electronic prior authorization and weight patient experience more heavily in its ratings of MA plans.

A growing number of hospital executives have criticized Medicare Advantage, often citing excessive prior authorization hurdles and delayed payments. A handful of systems have moved to drop the program entirely.