Dignity Health hospital gets anonymous $10M donation for cardiac care

Dignity Health's Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif., has received an anonymous $10 million donation, according to Mercury News.

The donation, the largest gift Sequoia Hospital has received, will support renovations at its heart and vascular institute.

The money will help replace and upgrade equipment in the cardiac care center, which will "measurably advance cardiovascular care at Sequoia," Hardwin Mead, MD, a leader at the hospital's heart institute, told Mercury News.

"At this challenging time, community donations such as this one are essential to a hospital’s operations and ability to provide high-quality, world-class care to the community," the hospital told the publication.

