Debt default risk for hospitals drops from 2020 high

The likelihood that U.S. hospitals will default on debt within the next year fell significantly since the 2020 peak amid the early days of the pandemic, according to a March 10 report from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

In 2020, the median default odds jumped to 8.1 percent. However, as of March 8, the probability of default rate fell to 0.9 percent.

Samuel Maizel, a partner from law firm Dentons, told S&P Global that many hospitals operate on razor-thin margins, and they are seeing less cash flow amid the pandemic as patients shy away from receiving care, but stimulus funds should help avert a tidal wave of hospital bankruptcies in the next year.

"They're sitting on a lot of cash, which gives them a cushion, even though they're continuing to lose money," Mr. Maizel told S&P Global.

S&P said that as stimulus funds dry up other pressures may challenge healthcare facilities.

