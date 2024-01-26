CVS, Wexner Medical Center partner on ACO

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and CVS Accountable Care are launching an ACO aimed at improving the quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries by state providers in Central Ohio.

The organizations will combine resources to provide more patients with care coordination and longitudinal care management to address both medical and social needs, according to a joint Jan. 25 new release.

Wexner and CVS Accountable Care clinical teams will initially focus on supporting the transition of care for all ACO beneficiaries following a hospitalization, providing medical and social support services for beneficiaries with higher risks of hospitalization or readmission, and strengthening comprehensive care management for all ACO patients, the release said.

Patients will benefit from increased touchpoints from a clinical care team member, including education regarding medical conditions, assistance with scheduling and access to community resources, according to the release.