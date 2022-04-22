Conifer inks end-to-end deal with 4 Baptist hospitals

Conifer, the revenue-cycle arm of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, inked an end-to-end revenue cycle deal with four hospitals that are part of Birmingham, Ala.-based Baptist Health System.

The deal was announced during Tenet's first quarter earnings call presentation. The four hospitals — Princeton Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster, Walker Baptist Medical Center in Jasper and Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega — are part of the Brookwood-Baptist joint venture.

Under the deal, Conifer will begin to serve the four Baptist hospitals in May. It is a five-year contract.

Tenet also said it continued to scale Conifer's offshore capabilities in the first quarter of 2022. It now has 3,500 team members providing services globally. At the end of the third quarter of 2021, Conifer had about 3,000 employees offshore, an increase from about 1,000 workers in 2017, according to the presentation.



In the quarter ended March 31, Conifer saw its revenue grow 4.5 percent to $324 million compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet attributed the increase to contractual rate increases and new business.