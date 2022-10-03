Congress extends 2 rural healthcare programs

Congress extended two rural healthcare programs Sept. 30, just one day before they were set to expire.

The Medicare-dependent Hospital and the Low-Volume Hospital programs will remain at their current funding levels through Dec. 16, according to the American Hospital Association.

The AHA said in a Sept. 8 report that the programs "provide vital support to rural hospitals to offset financial vulnerabilities associated with being rural, geographically isolated and low volume." The group said it is continuing to advocate for the long-term extension of both programs.

The extension was also supported by the Federation of American Hospitals, which said the continuation will help provide stability for rural hospitals and the country's healthcare infrastructure.