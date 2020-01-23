Coalition Against Rate-Setting to fight federal price-fixing

Taxpayers and consumer groups launched a coalition Jan. 22 to oppose government price-setting, especially in surprise billing legislation.

The Coalition Against Rate-Setting includes 14 nonprofit organizations representing taxpayers and consumers. Some of the representatives include the Taxpayers Protection Alliance, 60 Plus Association and Americans for Limited Government.



The groups launched a website, noratesetting.org, which outlines its position. The coalition said it is opposed to rate-setting proposals presented by lawmakers and said the policy would have unintended consequences, like physician office and hospital closures.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Missouri hospital abruptly closes, misses payroll

Bon Secours to close Kentucky hospital, affecting 1,000 employees

Aggressive creditor forced hospital chain into bankruptcy, CEO says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.