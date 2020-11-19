Clearlake Capital to acquire healthcare revenue cycle company

Private equity firm Clearlake Capital has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the technology division of nThrive, a healthcare revenue cycle management company, according to a Nov. 19 news release.

Sloan Clardy, CEO of nThrive Technology, said the company is excited to partner with Clearlake because of its track record of growing software-as-a-service companies.

"This new partnership will provide us with access to operational resources and enable us to invest even further to deliver innovation for our healthcare customers and users," Mr. Clardy said.

More than 900 hospitals and health systems in North America use nThrive's software.

