Citadel CEO gives $50M to Florida system

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin is donating $50 million to Baptist Health South Florida, marking the largest single gift in the Coral Gables, Fla.-based health system's history.

Mr. Griffin's donation is intended to advance care and research for Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The funds will help Baptist build a new neuroscience center on the Kendall campus of its Baptist Hospital, officials told The Miami Herald. The Kenneth C. Griffin Center at Miami Neuroscience Institute is expected to break ground in 2025 and open in three years.

"This extraordinary gift is a visionary contribution to the well-being of current and future generations in South Florida and beyond," Bo Boulenger, president and CEO of Baptist Health, told The Herald. "We are enormously grateful to Mr. Griffin for this generous donation, which will further strengthen our position as one of the nation's leading centers for neuroscience."

Mr. Griffin has been in the headlines for his hospital gift-giving recently. Earlier in March, he gifted University of Miami Health System's Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center $50 million for cancer research. The system's 12-story Kenneth C. Griffin Cancer Research Building will open in 2025 on its campus in downtown Miami.

Mr. Griffin is the founder, CEO, co-chief investment officer and 80% owner of Citadel, a multinational hedge fund. He moved the company's global headquarters from Chicago to Miami in 2022.