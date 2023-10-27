CHS CFO 'increasingly confident' in modernization effort

Community Health Systems kicked off its enterprisewide modernization and optimization initiative dubbed Project Empower, and CFO Kevin Hammons said the organization is pleased with the early results.

"As part of our first wave of deployments, we have implemented our new workflows and the Oracle Supply Chain and finance functionality at 15 of our facilities and have stood up our shared services with no disruption in patient care," Mr. Hammons said during the Franklin, Tenn.-based health system's Oct. 26 earnings call.

Mr. Hammons said the system is "increasingly confident" in the business case for the cost-saving and revenue-producing initiative and "believe that the significantly improved visibility and insights will reveal opportunities within CHS's markets and business lines from which our operators can capitalize upon to drive further shareholder value."

He previously discussed the project during the system's Aug. 3 earnings call and said Project Empower is a further development on the system's strategic goal-setting program, which began in earnest in the fourth quarter of 2019. He said the effects will not be fully known for a few years, but "significant cost savings and other financial benefits" will eventually manifest.