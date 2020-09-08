Chicago hospital says patients will still have access to care after closure

Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago is slated to shut down next year, but patients will still have access to care after it closes, the hospital said in a recent filing with Illinois healthcare regulators, according to Chicago NPR station WBEZ.

Mercy announced July 29 that it will close next year. The South Side hospital cited monthly operating losses of $4 million as the reason for the closure. The hospital also needs about $100 million in capital investments over five years.

In the recent filing with state regulators, Mercy officials said they're working to transition patients to other hospitals in the area that have plenty of open beds.

"The discontinuation of the hospital will not have an adverse impact upon access to care for residents of the hospital's market area," Mercy wrote in the filing, according to WBEZ.

Mercy plans to close its hospital and outpatient clinics between February and May. It plans to build a new outpatient facility that could treat more than 50,000 patients a year, according to the report.

Access the full WBEZ article here.

More articles on healthcare finance:

10 recent hospital credit downgrades

OIG tags Arizona hospital for erroneous billing

Florida hospital wants to reopen after ties cut with CHS

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.