CFOs split on AI's financial value

CFOs have mixed opinions on how artificial intelligence will affect the finances of their respective health systems, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights.

"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report.

The survey found that 39% of CFOs anticipate that AI will lower costs. Twenty-seven percent said they anticipate AI will increase overall costs and 34% said the effects will be neutral.