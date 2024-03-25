CFOs split on AI's financial value

Andrew Cass -

CFOs have mixed opinions on how artificial intelligence will affect the finances of their respective health systems, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights.  

"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report. 

The survey found that 39% of CFOs anticipate that AI will lower costs. Twenty-seven percent said they anticipate AI will increase overall costs and 34% said the effects will be neutral. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars