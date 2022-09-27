Central Health’s $300.8M budget approved by county commissioners

Travis County, Texas, commissioners approved Central Health's $300.8 million budget and tax rates for the fiscal year 2022-2023, according to a Sept. 27 report from Austin, Texas, NBC affiliate KXAN.

The new budget marks a $90.5 million increase in funds allocated to healthcare resources for county residents. Additionally, the new budget calls for $5.7 million in direct healthcare services and about $130 million in purchased healthcare services.

According to KXAN, the Texas League of United Latin American Citizens District 7, along with the NAACP in Austin, have expressed concerns over Central Health spending. In July, Travis County commissioners approved an independent performance audit on Central Health, with an update expected on Oct. 4.

Central Health is the public hospital district in Travis County created to provide healthcare services for low-income, uninsured, and patients who lack easy access, according to the report.