California hospital to outsource billing department

The billing and coding departments at John C. Fremont Healthcare District in Mariposa, Calif., will be outsourced, according to the Mariposa Weekly Gazette and Miner.

The hospital's CEO, Matthew Matthiessen, told the newspaper that turnover in the district led to the decision. He said the outsource will allow a larger pool of employees to review billing and collections for accuracy.

Ten to 15 jobs are expected to be outsourced in the transition. Mr. Matthiessen said hospital employees affected by the change will be hired by the outsource firm.

